MonaCoin Price Tops $1.94 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $127.40 million and approximately $29.89 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,931.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.81 or 0.03197948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.00365205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.09 or 0.01056755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.93 or 0.00408587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.19 or 0.00376433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00253957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00023393 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

