Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,860 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.06% of Morningstar worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Morningstar by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Morningstar by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total value of $1,530,103.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,536,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,040,076.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.10, for a total transaction of $1,966,340.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,337,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,046 shares of company stock valued at $34,823,184 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MORN stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $255.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

