Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Gap Up to $15.55

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.55 ($0.20), but opened at GBX 16.48 ($0.22). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 16.32 ($0.21), with a volume of 61,365 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £47.38 million and a P/E ratio of -8.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.61.

In other Nanoco Group news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

