National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

