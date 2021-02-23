NBW Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA traded down $3.90 on Tuesday, reaching $138.36. The company had a trading volume of 61,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,951. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.29.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,925 shares of company stock worth $16,466,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.