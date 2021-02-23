NBW Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 49.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,201.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

COLL traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. 10,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,123. The stock has a market cap of $845.18 million, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

