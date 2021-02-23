NBW Capital LLC Sells 10,832 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners makes up 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Focus Financial Partners worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 525,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of FOCS stock traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. 4,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,047. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.