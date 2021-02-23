NBW Capital LLC Sells 38,396 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,396 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CEQP traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 7,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

