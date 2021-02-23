NBW Capital LLC Sells 8,454 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.24% of CryoLife worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,944,000 after buying an additional 601,274 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CryoLife by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 545,408 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in CryoLife by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 527,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CryoLife by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 132,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CryoLife by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,410. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $178,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $878,350 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

