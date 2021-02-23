Neblio Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00004203 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $35.21 million and $3.57 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018881 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001674 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,521,887 coins and its circulating supply is 17,121,240 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

