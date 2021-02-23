New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51,128 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

