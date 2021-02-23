New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.81.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.