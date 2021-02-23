NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

