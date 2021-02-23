Niobio Cash Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $67,644.80 and $4.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000190 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

