Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.30-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.206-2.248 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $184.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nordson has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.44 and its 200 day moving average is $196.34.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Nordson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

