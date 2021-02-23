Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.34. Nordson has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $216.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

