Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

Shares of NTRS opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $99.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $122,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,325. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

