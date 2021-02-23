Northstar Group Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.