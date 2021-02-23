OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

