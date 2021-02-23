OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.