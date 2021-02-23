On.Live Hits Market Capitalization of $864,892.10 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. On.Live has a total market cap of $864,892.10 and $802.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

On.Live Profile

On.Live is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The official website for On.Live is on.live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

