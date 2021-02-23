ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,426,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,588. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Get ONEOK alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.