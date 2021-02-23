Opacity (OPCT) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Opacity has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $66,350.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.07 or 0.00469522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00068471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00080609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00513340 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 95% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00072715 BTC.

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

