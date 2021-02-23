Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post sales of $10.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 billion and the highest is $10.14 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $40.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.44 billion to $40.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.85 billion to $42.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

ORCL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. 18,171,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,418,361. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $189.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,262,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2,021.0% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

