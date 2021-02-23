Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.46 million and approximately $41.29 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.60 or 0.00734643 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00037874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,211.16 or 0.04542524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

OGN is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,423,429 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

