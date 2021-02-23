Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Truist

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.18.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $10.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.47. 109,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.13 and a 200-day moving average of $296.77. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $3,526,680.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $11,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,671,593.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.