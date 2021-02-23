Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,231 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

HRZN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,720. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

