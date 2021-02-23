Patrick J. Laracy Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) Stock

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) Director Patrick J. Laracy sold 1,000,000 shares of Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,093,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,237,422.80.
RMK traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.56. The company had a trading volume of 289,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. Red Moon Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00.
Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) Company Profile
