Patrick J. Laracy Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) Stock

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) Director Patrick J. Laracy sold 1,000,000 shares of Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,093,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,237,422.80.

RMK traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.56. The company had a trading volume of 289,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. Red Moon Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00.

Get Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) alerts:

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) Company Profile

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 190 claims and 4,750 hectares in the Bay St.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.