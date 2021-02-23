PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Issues Earnings Results

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PAVM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. 692,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,917. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $319.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.13.

PAVM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on PAVmed in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

