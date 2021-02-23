Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Pental’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.38.
