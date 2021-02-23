Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Pental’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.38.

Pental

Pental Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap products, bleaches, firelighters, laundry care products, stain removers, dishwashing products, toothpastes, and others. It offers products under the White King, Country Life, Jiffy Firelighters, Softly, Martha's, Velvet, Sunlight, Lux, Little Lucifer, AIM Toothpaste, Huggie, Natural Selections, Procell, Duracell, and Janola brands.

