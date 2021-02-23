Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $167,521,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 581,602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $31,901,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 293.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 515,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after buying an additional 384,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

