Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $76,897.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.61 or 0.00467599 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007274 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00033583 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,089.84 or 0.02238927 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,609,474 coins and its circulating supply is 425,349,038 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

