Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.20.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.