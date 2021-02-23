PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

PPG stock opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

