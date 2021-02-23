PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of PPL worth $28,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of PPL by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 430,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 67,954 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PPL by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 78,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

