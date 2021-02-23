Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $7.42 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,300,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,647,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 477,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after buying an additional 19,611 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 61,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 701,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,055,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE PM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,546. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.