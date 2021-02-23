Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,618 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,796.43 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.05.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.