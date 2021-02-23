Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 742 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,127 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,119,000 after buying an additional 632,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 931,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,307,000 after buying an additional 602,193 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,647,000 after buying an additional 592,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,997,000 after buying an additional 365,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.50. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

