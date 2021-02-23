ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 20,047 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $60,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $470.56 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.37 and its 200 day moving average is $354.30. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

