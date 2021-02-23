ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 31,710 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 669,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 31,710 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $39,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

