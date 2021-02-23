ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,953 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,649 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $85,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.