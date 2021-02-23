ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Baidu worth $49,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after acquiring an additional 206,346 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 439,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $335.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.91.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIDU. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.32.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

