Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of XM stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Analyst Recommendations for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

