Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of XM stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

