Quantstamp Hits Market Cap of $30.52 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $30.52 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.22 or 0.00723052 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00031330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00037361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

QSP is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars.

