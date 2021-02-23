QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (ASX:QVE) Insider Purchases A$18,240.00 in Stock

QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$18,240.00 ($13,028.57).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 30,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,300.00 ($19,500.00).

On Friday, December 11th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 70,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,310.00 ($46,650.00).

On Monday, December 14th, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 50,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,150.00 ($32,964.29).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.78.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th. QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX)’s payout ratio is currently 179.49%.

About QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX)

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

