RAMP Price Tops $0.24 (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $45.03 million and approximately $847,303.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00468157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00070645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00079181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 105.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.82 or 0.00487599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00072879 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,108,609 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.