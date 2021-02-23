Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4693 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Relx has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years.

Relx stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 414,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,900. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. Relx has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Relx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

