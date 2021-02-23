RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

