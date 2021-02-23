RMR Wealth Builders Sells 604 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $105,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 47,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

BDX opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.48. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

