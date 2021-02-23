Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 87,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

