Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 7,576 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 35.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $209,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

SWKS stock opened at $183.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

